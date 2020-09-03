Los Angeles, Sep 3 (PTI) Writer Ryan Murphy and photographer David Miller have become parents for the third time.

The couple has named the baby boy Griffin, Murphy revealed on Instagram.

Murphy, known for creating shows such as "Glee", "Pose", "American Horror Story", said the little one was born last month.

"Griffin Sullivan Miller Murphy. August 18, 6 pounds 13 ounces," he wrote alongside a photo of the baby with older brothers Logan (seven) and Ford (five).

In June, the writer-producer announced they were expecting a boy.

Murphy and Miller tied the knot in 2012, months before Logan was born. All of their children were born via surrogacy. PTI

