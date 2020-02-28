Europa League Last-16 Draw: Man Utd to Face LASK and Inter Milan Gears Up to Tackle Getafe

Nyon [Switzerland], Feb 28 (ANI): Manchester United will take on LASK while Getafe will play against Wolves in the last 16 of the Europa League.United's are unbeaten in their last eight games against Austria clubs, winning seven.Steven Gerrard's Rangers face a tough test against Bayer Leverkusen and five-time winners Sevilla lock horns with Roma. Roma's Spanish goalkeeper Pau Lopez spent last season at Sevilla's city rivals Real Betis.Istanbul Basaksehir will take on FC Copenhagen while Olympiacos are up against Wolves. Wolves' Daniel Podence will face his former Olympiacos team-mates, having made the switch from Piraeus in January.Inter Milan are another of those setting their sights on the ultimate prize, with the Serie A heavyweights hoping to see their star-studded squad deliver tangible reward in 2019-20. Milan will be up against the Spanish club Getafe.The first legs are scheduled for March 12, with the second legs on March 19. The full fixture list, potential reversals and changes of dates will be revealed soon by the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA).At least six of the eight ties feature first meetings between the sides. The final of the Europa League will be played at Gdansk Stadium on May 27. (ANI)

