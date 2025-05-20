Faridabad, May 20: Two men have been arrested for allegedly killing their friend by grievously injuring his private parts in Faridabad's Sector 58 area, police said on Monday. Police said Manoj Chauhan, a resident of Sanjay Colony, was allegedly killed by his four friends -- Atinder, Kartik, Sandeep, and Rahul -- all aged under 30 years, while he was bathing at a farmhouse. The accused inserted a water pipe into Chauhan's private parts and released high-pressure water, causing severe internal injuries. He later died during treatment at a hospital, they said.

An FIR under relevant sections of the criminal homicide of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered at Sector 58 police station based on a complaint filed by the victim's brother, Anand Chauhan. According to the complaint, on the morning of May 17, the four took Manoj to a farmhouse and around 9 am, they returned him home in a critical condition, saying his health had deteriorated. Anand claimed that his brother told him about the assault before dying during treatment, police added. Ahmedabad Horror: School Seniors Force Class 9 Student Into Unnatural Sex in Dhandhuka, Wooden Stick Inserted in His Private Parts; 5 Booked After Disturbing Video Surfaces.

They said Sandeep and Rahul alias Kabutar, residents of Sanjay Colony, have been arrested, while efforts are on to trace the Atinder and Kartik, who are at large. During interrogation, the accused revealed they were friends with Manoj and had gone to attend a wedding function on the night of May 16, a senior police officer said. He said the following day, they went to a farmhouse near the dumping yard, to freshen up. Prayagraj Horror: Man, His Three Friends Allegedly Rape His Daughter-in-Law in Uttar Pradesh, Insert Iron Rod in Victim’s Private Part After Sexual Assault.

During the incident, Sandeep held Manoj while Rahul allegedly inserted a pipe connected to a running submersible into his private parts. The high-pressure water caused internal injuries, the officer said. The group then took Manoj home and he later died during treatment, he added. Raids are being conducted to arrest the absconding accused, police said.

