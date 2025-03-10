Ahmedabad, March 10: A deeply disturbing incident has emerged from a school hostel in Dhandhuka, where a Class 9 student was subjected to unnatural sex by a group of five senior students from Classes 11 and 12. The victim endured severe physical abuse as the attackers forced a wooden stick into his private parts, inflicting excruciating pain and serious injuries.

The victim had endured the brutal abuse since February 25 but remained silent, too terrified to confide in his parents or anyone else. The horrifying ordeal only came to light when the five perpetrators recorded videos of their acts and shared them on social media, reported Ahmedabad Mirror. Ahmedabad Shocker: Physiotherapist Allegedly Drugs and Rapes Woman, Uses Private Photos To Extort Money in Gujarat’s Maninagar; Arrested.

As the footage went viral on Saturday, it triggered widespread outrage among parents and the public, leading to a massive uproar. The shocking revelations forced the Ahmedabad Rural police to take swift action, immediately identifying the students involved in both the assault and the video’s circulation. Ahmedabad Shocker: Man Stabs Neighbour to Death in Naroda, Later Dies by Suicide at Friend’s House in Gujarat’s New Maninagar; Investigation Underway.

Describing the incident as horrifying, SP Ahmedabad Rural, Om Prakash Jat, stated that the victim was so traumatized by the brutality that he couldn’t muster the courage to inform even his parents, let alone the school authorities. The five senior students repeatedly assaulted him, attempting to insert a wooden stick into his private parts, subjecting him to relentless abuse. The accused have been charged under stringent sections of the BNS and IT Act, along with provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act, highlighting the severity of the crime.

The education department has stepped in, demanding a report from the school to determine whether the administration or hostel authorities were aware of the minor’s ordeal. SP Ahmedabad Rural, Om Prakash Jat, warned that strict action would be taken if any negligence was found on their part. Police also reached out to the victim’s parents, offering counseling and guidance, after which they agreed to proceed with an FIR.

Following this, action was taken against the five accused students under the Juvenile Justice Act. Meanwhile, officials have launched an investigation to ascertain if similar incidents have occurred in the past and to examine the role of the school management in ensuring student safety.

