FIR Registered After Around 150 People Participate in Procession to Bury Cow Carcass

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 23 (ANI): An FIR has been registered after around 150 people flouted the nationwide lockdown rules to participate in a procession to bury a cow carcass in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh, police said."Around 150 people participated in a procession to bury a cow carcass in a village in Aligarh. An FIR has been registered in connection with the incident," said Anil Samaniya, Circle Officer (CO) Civil Lines, Aligarh.This comes amid nationwide lockdown imposed as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19.With 232 new COVID-19 cases reported on Friday in Uttar Pradesh, the state tally has reached 5,735."120 persons have recovered taking the tally of discharged patients to 3,324. The death toll in the state stands at 152 while the active cases are 2,259," the State Health Department said in a release. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)