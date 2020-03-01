First Coronavirus Death on US Soil in Washington State: Official

World. (File Image)

Los Angeles, Feb 29 (AFP) The first death from the novel coronavirus has been confirmed on US soil, in Washington state, health officials said Saturday, after the first four cases of unknown origin were detected, indicating the disease was spreading in the country.

The fatality occurred in King county, the most populous in the state and home to Seattle, a city of more than 700,000 people. The victim was not immediately identified.

US President Donald Trump said he would address the media about the "latest coronavirus developments" at 1:30 pm Eastern time (1830 GMT).(AFP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)