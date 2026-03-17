BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 17: As digital payments become the norm for millions of Indians, AU Small Finance Bank announced an enhanced focus on smart, customer-centric credit solutions designed to support evolving financial behaviours. The bank continues to expand its portfolio with products that empower consumers across different life stages -- from everyday transactions to long-term financial planning.

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India's credit market is undergoing a major behavioural shift. Younger customers are entering formal credit earlier, online spending is surging, and borrowers increasingly expect flexibility over traditional fixed structures. Within the wider ecosystem, purpose-built offerings such as a student credit card continue to serve specific user groups by providing a structured entry point into credit. The AU Small Finance Bank continues to remain focused on designing solutions centred around actual customer lifestyles rather than conventional product categories.

At the core of this approach is AU Bank's diversified credit card portfolio, offering a range of cards suited to different spending profiles and life stages. Each card is integrated into a comprehensive rewards programme, enabling customers to redeem points across travel, dining, shopping, and more. One of the standout offerings in the portfolio is India's first fully customisable credit card, a product that lets customers switch benefits on or off in real time, redefining what a personalised credit experience can look like.

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In a major step towards serving India's professional community, the bank recently launched a lifetime-free metal credit card developed in partnership with The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). Exclusively for Chartered Accountants, the card carries the CA India emblem and offers benefits aligned with their professional spending needs. This card forms a key component of AU Bank's Chartered Accountants Programme, which combines tailored banking products with professional privileges.

Customers can seamlessly transition from basic credit cards to premium offerings, such as AU Small Finance Bank's top-tier cards. This upgrade pathway provides enhanced rewards and superior value with no joining or annual fees.

To support instant liquidity needs, AU Bank enables eligible customers to convert their available credit limit into an instant, paperless personal loan with flexible repayment options, acting as an on-demand financial buffer during urgent requirements.

On the repayment front, the bank's EMI conversion feature allows customers to convert high-value purchases into structured monthly instalments, making it easier to manage big-ticket expenses. A built-in EMI calculator further supports informed decision-making by helping customers model their repayment schedule before committing. As consumers increasingly manage financial tasks online, including essentials like credit card bill payment. These digital tools provide greater clarity and convenience. Additionally, customers can also access and manage their banking services, card controls, and transactions through their preferred mobile banking app.

All AU Bank credit cards comes with zero-liability protection on fraudulent transactions, instant card controls, and a comfortable interest-free period, reinforcing the bank's commitment to security, transparency, and flexibility.

As India's credit ecosystem continues to mature, AU Small Finance Bank reaffirmed its commitment to expanding access to responsible, technology-enabled credit solutions across urban and semi-urban markets, with a focus on first-generation credit users, young professionals, and digitally savvy consumers seeking seamless financial experiences.

For more information, visit au.bank.in or contact AU Bank customer care.

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