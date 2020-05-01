Follow Lockdown Rules with Patience, It Will Help in Fight Against COVID-19: UP CM to Labourers

Lucknow, May 1 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday exhorted labourers to follow lockdown rules with patience as it will be beneficial in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

"During crisis situation if we cooperate with the government and the administration by enduring the current problems, then good result will be achieved. During crisis, a person's patience is his greatest friend. Follow the lockdown with patience, it will be beneficial for the country," he said during an online interaction with workers hailing from other states who have been stranded due to the ongoing lockdown.

He said that the government has started some industrial and real estate-related activities in 'Green' zone and added that "we have to follow social distancing and break the corona infection chain".

Congratulating the workers on Labour Day, he said the workers, whose labour and hard work have created a new world and helped in the attainment of new heights of development, cannot be forgotten.

Adityanath said that when there is no cure for the disease then prevention becomes the only option.

The same is the case with the novel coronavirus. Many effective steps have been taken under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to control this epidemic that has yielded positive results, and the country has been successful in preventing the spread of the deadly virus.

He said the biggest impact of the lockdown was on the workers, labourers and daily earners. In view of this, Prime Minister Modi announced the 'Prime Minister Gareeb Kalyan Package', which is being provided to all across the country without discrimination.

The chief minister said that in the first phase, Rs 1,000 and foodgrains have been made available to 30 lakh workers and daily earners under the maintenance allowance.

Today, under the second phase, again Rs 1,000 has been sent to the workers' accounts.

He said that food grains have been made available in two phases to 18 crore people and from today the work of sending food grains has started under the third phase.

The chief minister said migrant labourers and workers working in other states of the country are being brought back in a phased manner.

Under this process, more than 4 lakh people have been brought from Delhi, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh so far. Besides, the migrant workers will be brought from Rajasthan and Gujarat on Saturday.

Besides, the process of bringing back the workers from Maharashtra and other states is under way, he said.

He said his government has also started ration portability facility. If any labourer or worker of Uttar Pradesh living in any part of the country has his ration card number, he can take ration from his card there from quota shop.

He said that the arrangements of more than 52,000 beds have been made in the level-1, level-2 and level-3 hospitals for people infected with Corona. "Our effort is to increase the number of beds to 1 lakh within the coming next month", he said.

Interacting with the chief minister, a mason from Barabanki, Amar Kesh Sharma said, "Till now, we have been seeing that the police used to come with lathis and warrants in villages, but in your regime police are bringing food and medicines. Now, Ramrajya has arrived in the state."

He further said that the steps being taken by the chief minister for the poor and labourers is being watched by the whole country. "On behalf of all of us present here, I extend my thanks," he said.

Vedpal, a labourer from Bareilly, said that he has received foodgrains and financial assistance. Thanking the chief minister, he asked, "How did you manage to save the biggest state of the country during such crisis."

On this, Adityanath replied, "This is possible because of the inspiration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the strength of 23 crore people."

During the video conferencing, Durjan Singh of Jhansi said, "We have received both financial assistance and foodgrains. Thank you for helping us at time of crisis."

