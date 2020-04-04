Four Kolkata Hospitals Earmarked for COVID-19 Patients: Official

Kolkata, Apr 4 (PTI) The West Bengal government has earmarked four city hospitals where a dedicated unit would be set up for COVID-19 patients, a senior health department official said on Saturday.

Of them three are government hospitals - MR Bangur Hospital and its super speciality block, the second campus of Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute (CNCI) in Newtown and Beliaghata ID Hospital - and the fourth is a private hospital in Salt Lake, he said.

A person suffering from acute respiratory distress - who may have not tested positive for COVID-19 yet along with those that have tested positive and were exhibiting moderate to severe symptoms, will be admitted to MR Bangur Hospital, the official said.

At the second campus of the CNCI, a COVID 19 positive-person, with no major risk, will be treated, while at the Beliaghata and the Salt Lake hospitals, those with co- morbid conditions will be looked after.

West Bengal Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha on Saturday said seven testing labs for coronavirus at five state-run hospitals and two private ones were currently operational in the state and the ICMR has granted permission for setting up four more centres in the state.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)