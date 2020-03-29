France Confirms 37,575 Coronavirus Cases

World. (File Image)

Paris [France], Mar 29 (Sputnik/ANI): France has confirmed 37,575 cases of the coronavirus infection, up from 32,964 announced a day earlier, the French health agency said on Saturday.The number of COVID-19 fatalities reached 2,314 after 319 people died from coronavirus-related complications in the past 24 hours, according to the health authorities.There are nearly 600,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus across the world and the death toll has crossed 27,000. (Sputnik/ANI)

