Gangster''s Bungalow Demolished in Nagpur

Nagpur, Feb 25 (PTI)The anti-encroachment squad of the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) on Tuesday demolished a bungalow of gangster Santosh Ambekar who is facing several criminal cases.

NMC commissioner Tukaram Mundhe had directed the anti-encroachment squad to demolish the illegally constructed bungalow on the Avdhut Mandir road in Hamalpura area, an official said.

The bungalow, with 8,640 sq feet of construction, was spread over three plots -- two of them belonging to Ambekar and his wife Neha and another belonging to one Amarchand Madanlal Mehta.

According to the NMC, the construction was unauthorized.

Ambekar was arrested on October 12 last year and currently he is lodged in the Nagpur central prison, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) Gajanan Rajmane.

As many as 13 cases, including two cases of rape, are registered against him.

"We had registered a case under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against him and during investigation we came to know about this illegal property, so we informed the NMC," said Rajmane.

A huge police force was deployed during the demolition.

