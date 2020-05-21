Girl Killed in Roof Collapse in UP's Hamirpur

Hamirpur (UP), May 21 (PTI) A 16-year-old girl was killed on Thursday when the roof of a dilapidated house collapsed on her in Lalli Dera village in Karora area here, police said.

The girl, Sandhya, was sweeping the area near her house when the roof of the adjacent building collapsed, they said.

She was trapped under the debris and by the time the villagers pulled her out and took her to her house, she had died, police said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, they said. PTI CORR ABN

