Goa Govt Provides Land for Setting Up IIT Campus in State, Informs CM Pramod Sawant

Panaji (Goa) [India], May 6 (ANI): The Goa government on Wednesday formally transferred 10 lakh square metres of land in Guleli village in North Goa, for setting up of Indian Institute of Technology Goa (IIT-Goa), Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said at a press conference.Goa government has also given permission for Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education to conduct the examinations of HSSC and SSC from May 20 to May 22.Chief Minister Pramod Sawant further urged trade and business bodies to convince the migrant workers against leaving the state amid the COVID-19 pandemic.Sawant said that the departure of the migrant workforce from Goa in large numbers would impact construction and other labour-intensive sectors.The Chief Minister further said that the government will transport Goans outside the state by buses. "But 14-day quarantine is a must once they enter the state. 4500 persons have registered so far for returning to the state," he added. (ANI)

