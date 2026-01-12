Selena Gomez made a stylish appearance at the 2026 Golden Globes along with her husband, Benny Blanco. The actor-singer walked the red carpet in Los Angeles on Sunday night as Selena celebrated her fifth Golden Globe nomination. Golden Globe Awards 2026: Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Present Alongside George Clooney, Julia Roberts and Mila Kunis.

For the special event, Gomez chose a custom black velvet gown featuring pink feathers and organza and silk chiffon flowers draped over her shoulders. She stayed with her favourite black-and-white colour theme for the night. Selena completed her look with spiral diamond earrings and black heels.

Benny Blanco matched her style in a black suit as the couple posed for photographers together.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Turn Heads at Golden Globes 2026 – Watch Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Entertainment Tonight (@entertainmenttonight)

Selena is nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy for her role as Mabel Mora in Only Murders in the Building. The show is also nominated for Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy. Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco got married on September 27, 2025, in California after dating for two years, according to E! News. Selena later shared photos from the wedding on social media.

On the film side, One Battle After Another leads with nine nominations. Sentimental Value follows with eight, while Sinners has seven. Hamnet received six nominations, and Frankenstein and Wicked: For Good earned five each. Golden Globes 2026 Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch 83rd Golden Globe Awards Ceremony in India and USA.

For television, The White Lotus leads with six nominations. Adolescence has five, while Only Murders in the Building and Severance have four nominations each.