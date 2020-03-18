Good Response to Appeal Against Non-essential Travel: Maha Govt

Mumbai, Mar 18 (PTI) The Maharashtra Government claimed on Wednesday that its appeal to people to avoid non-essential traveling to avoid coronavirus infection has received a good response.

A statement from the Chief Minister's Office said the number of passengers of the Western Railway dropped by 27 per cent, while those traveling by state transport buses decreased by 51 per cent.

Mumbai Metro too recorded 40 per cent reduction in the number of commuters, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)