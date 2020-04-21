Govt Thinktank Studying Technologies That Can Help Economy Boom

New Delhi, Apr 21 (PTI) A government thinktank is working on a policy paper with recommendations to the government on what technologies should be adopted to support the economy hit by the coronavirus pandemic reboot quickly.

The policy paper, being prepared by the Technology Information, Forecasting and Assessment Council, an autonomous body under the Department of Science & Technology, would focus mainly on strengthening Make in India initiatives, commercialisation of indigenous technology, developing a technology-driven transparent Public Distribution System, efficient rural healthcare delivery, reduction of import.

It would also suggest ways for adoption of emerging technology domains like AI, Machine Learning and Data Analytics.

Pradeep Srivastava, the executive director of TIFAC, said the paper will be presented to the Prime Minister's Office, the Niti Aayog and the Department of Science and Technology.

He said the pandemic is affecting human lives in both developed and emerging economies, and the impact is spread over almost all sectors ranging from manufacturing to trade, transport, tourism, education and healthcare.

The extent of the economic impact will depend on how the pandemic unfolds and the containment strategy adopted. Navigating the way ahead requires precise insights into the actions that minimize adverse impact on human health while maximizing the socio-economic well-being, Srivastava said.

"Thus, an analysis of desirable technology-related interventions and their impacts in different sectors are one important piece of information for decision-making," said Ashutosh Sharma, secretary, Department of Science and Technology.

