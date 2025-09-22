New Delhi, September 22: With the beginning of the auspicious nine-day religious festival of Shardiya Navratri on Monday morning, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that reforms to Goods and Services Tax (GST) will come into effect across the country from today and will contribute to the savings of commoners. Labelling the reductions as "historic," Shah said that the GST rate cuts have been implemented on more than 390 products.

"Modi government's gift of Next Gen GST reform to all the mothers and sisters of the country on the auspicious occasion of Navratri! Modi's promise to the countrymen regarding GST reform has been implemented across the entire country starting today. In this GST, historic reductions have been made in taxes on more than 390 goods," the Union Home Minister posted on X. He further informed that the GST reductions in the medical and health sector, among others, will increase the savings of people in the country. GST Rate Cuts: Maruti Suzuki Announces GST Benefit for Customers Across Its Lineup, Effective September 22, 2025.

"In areas such as food and household items, home building and materials, automobiles, agriculture, services, toys, sports and handicrafts, education, medical and health, insurance, etc., unprecedented relief in GST will bring joy to the lives of the countrymen and also increase their savings," Shah said. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the nation on spicious occasion of Navratri and said that the mantra of "Swadeshi" received new energy during the auspicious occasion of Navratri, as he urged citizens to work collectively for a developed and Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant) India.

Terming this Navratri "very special," the Prime Minister said that the festival has coincided with the GST Savings Festival, which would further boost the idea of promoting Indian products. In a post on X, the Prime Minister wrote, "This time, this auspicious occasion of Navratri is very special. Along with the GST Savings Festival, the mantra of Swadeshi is going to receive a new energy during this period. Let us come together in collective efforts for the fulfilment of the resolve for a developed and self-reliant India." ‘GST Utsav’ From September 22, Will Be ‘Festival of Savings’ for All Countrymen, Says PM Narendra Modi (Watch Videos).

Shardiya Navratri is a vibrant and sacred Hindu festival that spans nine nights, celebrating the divine feminine energy embodied by Goddess Durga. Observed in the lunar month of Ashwin, this festival is marked by fervent worship, elaborate rituals, and cultural performances. During the 9 days of Navratri, devotees engage in fasting, singing devotional songs, and participating in traditional dances like Garba and Dandiya, creating a joyful atmosphere. Navratri days hold great significance among Hindus, and these days are celebrated with great grandeur. Navratri will conclude on October 2 with Vijayadashami or Dussehra.

