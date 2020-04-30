Gujarat's COVID-19 Cases Up by 313 to 4395; Death Toll 214

Ahmedabad, Apr 30 (PTI) With 313 more persons testing coronavirus positive in Gujarat, 249 of them in Ahmedabad alone, the number of COVID-19 patients in the state grew to 4,395 on Thursday, health officials said.

In the last 24 hours, 17 patients succumbed to the infection, taking the death toll to 214 in the state so far, Principal Secretary, Health, Jayanti Ravi, said.

"Of the 313 persons who tested positive in the past 24 hours, 249 cases were reported in Ahmedabad alone, followed by Vadodara (19), Surat (13), Gandhinagar (10), Panchmahal (10) and Bhavnagar (four)," she said.

Cases were also reported in other parts of the state, including three each in Anand and Mehsana; and one each in Arvalli and Dahod.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 4,395, new cases 313, deaths 214, discharged 613, active cases 3,568 and people tested so far 64,007.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)