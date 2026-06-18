HalfPe.com Just Won Big: Is This India's E-commerce Future?

HalfPe.com Wins ‘E-Commerce Platform of the Year’ Award at HT Media Presents Crafting Bharat Business Conclave & Awards 2026

Mumbai, June 2026: HalfPe.com, India’s only half-price marketplace, was honoured with the prestigious E-Commerce Platform of the Year award at the HT Media Presents Crafting Bharat Business Conclave & Awards 2026, held on June 12 at ITC Grand Central, Mumbai. The recognition celebrates the company’s innovative contribution to India’s rapidly evolving digital commerce ecosystem and its unique approach to delivering value-driven shopping experiences to consumers.

Founded by renowned entrepreneur, author, filmmaker, and technology visionary Dr. Venu G. Somineni, HalfPe.com has emerged as a disruptive force in the e-commerce sector through its distinctive marketplace model that focuses on providing exceptional value to buyers while creating growth opportunities for businesses. The platform has attracted attention for challenging traditional online retail practices and introducing a customer-centric approach designed to make quality products and services more accessible.

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The award recognizes HalfPe.com’s commitment to innovation, technological advancement, and customer engagement in an increasingly competitive digital marketplace. Industry observers have noted the platform’s ability to create a differentiated identity through its unique business model while maintaining a strong focus on user experience and market expansion.

Dr. Venu G. Somineni brings more than 25 years of global entrepreneurial experience, much of it shaped in the San Francisco Bay Area, where he built expertise across technology, artificial intelligence, digital transformation, and business innovation. His professional journey has been defined by a passion for turning unconventional ideas into scalable ventures capable of creating meaningful impact across industries.

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Under his leadership, HalfPe.com has positioned itself as a platform driven by innovation and accessibility. The company’s growth reflects a broader vision of leveraging technology to create new possibilities in digital commerce while ensuring greater value for consumers and merchants alike.

Beyond entrepreneurship, Dr. Somineni is internationally recognized as an accomplished author and thought leader. His best-selling work, One Book for Life Success, has inspired more than 1.6 million readers globally and has received appreciation from respected personalities including former President Dr. A. P. J. Abdul Kalam, Jack Canfield, and Brian Tracy. Through his books and public engagements, he has consistently encouraged entrepreneurs and professionals to pursue purpose-driven success and transformational leadership.

His creative achievements also extend into filmmaking and media, with more than 50 books and multiple film projects to his credit, including Living Ayurveda. By combining business strategy, personal development, and spiritual wisdom, he has built a reputation for inspiring audiences across diverse sectors and geographies.

Receiving the E-Commerce Platform of the Year award marks a significant milestone in HalfPe.com’s growth journey and reflects the increasing recognition of innovative business models that are reshaping India’s digital economy. The honour acknowledges both the platform’s market impact and its commitment to creating meaningful value through technology-driven solutions.

Speaking after receiving the award, Dr. Venu G. Somineni expressed gratitude for the recognition and dedicated the achievement to the team, partners, and customers who have supported the platform’s vision. He emphasized that innovation, customer trust, and continuous improvement will remain central to the company’s future growth strategy.

As India’s e-commerce landscape continues to evolve, HalfPe.com stands out as an example of entrepreneurial innovation and forward-thinking leadership. The recognition at the HT Media Presents Crafting Bharat Business Conclave & Awards 2026 further reinforces the company’s position as a rising force in the digital commerce sector and highlights its contribution to shaping the future of online retail in India.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2026 09:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).