Hanuman Beniwal Has Lost His Mental Balance: Surjewala

New Delhi [India], Mar 5 (ANI): Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Thursday condemned the statement made by Rashtriya Loktantrik Party MP (NDA) Hanuman Beniwal on Sonia Gandhi."Shameful that Modi ji is using Hanuman Beniwal who has lost his mental balance, to use such low level and shameful words for Sonia ji and Rahul ji. We strongly condemn such irresponsible and imbecile comments," Surjewala said.Earlier, Beniwal had said, "Italy is badly affected with Coronavirus so I requested the government that Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi be tested for Coronavirus, since they have recently come back from Italy." (ANI)

