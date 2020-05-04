Harana Makes Arrangements to Send Back Migrant Workers to Their States

New Delhi [India], May 4 (ANI): Haryana government has made elaborate arrangements to send migrant labourers of Bihar, Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh to their home States free of cost by special Shramik Trains from different stations in Haryana in a safe and systematic manner.As the number of migrant labourers from the remaining states is few in Haryana, therefore their return will be ensured through special trains running from New Delhi. Apart from this, elaborate arrangements are being made to send agricultural labourers of Border States of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh to their homes in buses.Haryana's Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Vijai Vardhan on Monday appealed to the migrant labourers to stay where they are staying at present and follow social distancing norms. Elaborate arrangements are being made by the State Government to send them to their home states. The Haryana government has also designated various nodal officers to coordinate with other states for the same, he informed.He said that to ensure smooth movement of stranded persons both inward and outward in the State, Haryana Government has issued Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for people of Haryana stranded in various states and people from other states stranded in Haryana during lockdown due to COVID-19.The persons interested in registering the request for movement passes may also contact the control room of individual districts of Haryana at the number 1950 or the state control room at the number 1100. Apart from this, all information regarding any movement of persons whether outward or inward from relief camps or otherwise must be kept either electronically or as a paper record.A team comprising of ADGP, CID, Anil Kumar Rao, Director, State Transport Haryana, Virender Kumar Dahiya, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Law and Order, Rakesh Arya will monitor transport arrangements and coordinate with nodal officers of Indian Railways and Transport Department for sending migrants to their home states, said an official statement. (ANI)

