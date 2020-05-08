Haryana Asks Officials to Redress Grievances Regarding Fee by Private Schools

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], May 8 (ANI): In view of the situation created by COVID-19, Haryana Government has directed officials to redress grievances received regarding fees other than monthly tuition fees charged by private schools.The state government has also asked the officials to send an "action taken report" in the matter, an official release said.A spokesperson of Haryana School Education Department said that in view of COVID-19, the Department has issued directions to all the district education officers and district primary education officers regarding school fees by private schools across the state.The private schools have been instructed that they should charge only tuition fees from the students on a monthly basis and all other types of other fee such as building funds, maintenance funds, admission fees, computer fees, etc be postponed.The government has also said that neither the tuition fees charged on a monthly basis should be increased nor transportation charges should be levied for the lockdown period.The spokesperson said District Education Officers have been asked to ensure that instructions are strictly followed and action taken for any violation. (ANI)

