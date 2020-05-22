Haryana Govt Issues Guidelines Regarding Seating Capacity Limits for Taxis, Auto Rickshaws

Chandigarh, May 22 (PTI) The Haryana government on Friday issued guidelines capping the number of passengers allowed to travel in taxis, maxi cabs and auto rickshaws in the state for the fourth phase of the nationwide lockdown.

Only two passengers will be allowed to travel in a taxi, Transport Minister Mool Chand Sharma said.

Excluding the driver, maxi cabs can carry up to three people and auto rickshaws can carry two, he said.

E-rickshaws are allowed to carry two passengers, the minister added.

Motorcycles are permitted to ply in the state with one pillion rider but both riders must wear helmets, masks and gloves, an official statement said.

Manually driven rickshaw shall carry no more than two passengers, it added.

Sharma said only essential activities would be allowed in containment zones. Therefore movement within such zones would be strictly regulated, he added.

All drivers and passengers are advised to install the Aarogya Setu application on their mobile phones and regularly update their health status on it, the minister said.

He said movement of individuals would be strictly prohibited between 7 pm and 7 am, except for essential activities.

People above 65 years of age, persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women and children below the age of 10 years shall stay at home, except for essential and health purposes, he added.

Sharma said all drivers and passengers should cover their faces with mask or cloth at all times. Motor vehicles should be regularly sanitised and drivers and passengers should regularly use hand-sanitizers, he added.

Social distancing shall be followed by people at all times, the minister said.

The guidelines are in accordance to those issued by the central government, he said.

