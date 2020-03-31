Haryana Govt Releases Rs 288 Cr to Municipalities to Fight COVID-19

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Mar 31 (ANI): Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Tuesday said the state government has released a grant of over Rs 288 crore to all 87 municipalities in the state to prevent the spread of coronavirus."Apart from releasing a grant, the fixed date for submission of water and sewerage bills, property tax and rent of the shops of municipalities, stock-exchange, and licence fees have also been extended," an official release quoted Vij as saying.The state has also appointed municipal commissioners of 10 municipal corporations and 18 coordinating officers in the municipalities to monitor the efforts being made to prevent the spread of the coronavirus at the headquarter-level.The Health Minister said that at present 22,440 sweepers are working and 3,466 vehicles have been deployed for carrying out the cleaning works.For the safety of all employees engaged in the cleaning, the government has provided them with masks, gloves, soap, etc."Around 164 lodging centres have been set up by the municipalities in collaboration with the district administration to provide food and accommodation to the workers of unorganized sectors, migrant labourers and the destitute people," Vij said.Anil Vij also highlighted that disinfectant is being sprayed regularly at all the bus stands, railway stations, government offices and public places of the state.He said that it has also been decided to extend the services of the employees of the local bodies who are retiring today for one month, till April 30, 2020. (ANI)

