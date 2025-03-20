Chandigarh, March 20: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday hailed the transformative progress made in the state and the country over the past decade under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Speaking at an event, CM Saini highlighted key developments, stating, "In the last 10 years, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country and the state have changed rapidly. Today, there is a network of roads, medical colleges have come up in every district, and the capacity of hospitals has been doubled."

Emphasizing the state's advancements, he added, "Haryana has progressed at a fast pace. In these 10 years, clean tap water has reached every home. Today, no mother or sister is seen carrying a water pot on her head." The Chief Minister also underscored the fulfilment of promises made to the people, saying, "We had pledged to provide 24-hour electricity. Today, we have worked to provide 24-hour electricity in villages." Farmers March to Haryana CM Nayab Saini's Residence in Karnal.

On Monday, the Haryana Chief Minister announced the launch of the Lado Laxmi Yojana, under which women in the state will receive Rs 2,100 per month in financial assistance. CM Saini announced while presenting the state's budget of Rs 2,05,017 crore for the financial year 2025-26 in the assembly. "Lado Laxmi Yojana will be started in the state to provide financial assistance of Rs 2,100 per month to women," Saini said in a post on X earlier. Haryana CM Announces Rs 2,100 Aid for Women in Its 2.05 Lakh Crore State Budget.

He added that Rs 5,000 crore has been provided for the scheme in the 2025-26 financial year. In a move to enhance artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure in the state, Saini also announced the creation of a "Department of Future." "To realize the vision of a developed Haryana, a Department of Future will be established," he stated earlier. The CM said that under this department, the government plans to develop Al hubs in Gurugram and Panchkula.

