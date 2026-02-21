Eric Dane did not believe in an afterlife.

“I think when the lights go out, it's over," he said in an interview for “Famous Last Words," a Netflix series that's available now. “I do believe that once we go to sleep or however it is we — we go, once we're gone, we're gone.”

He also hoped in the interview that his two daughters, Billie and Georgia, would remember how he was present in their lives. He went to beach volleyball games and dance recitals, adding that he'd seen “The Nutcracker” many times and his review was, "That thing drones on, man.”

The “Grey's Anatomy” and “Euphoria” actor died Thursday less than one year after he announced he was diagnosed with ALS, or Lou Gehrig’s disease, which is a fatal nerve system disease. This Kind Gesture by Johnny Depp Eased Eric Dane’s Final Battle With ALS.

Eric Dane’s Last Recorded Interview Released by Netflix After ALS Death

“Famous Last Words” is based on a show that originated in Denmark. The premise is that a person is interviewed — executive producer Brad Falchuk does the questioning in the Netflix show — and it will not be released until their death.

Dane's interview is the second episode. The first was with primatologist and conservationist Jane Goodall, who died last October. Falchuk tells The Associated Press he's recorded five conversations already with plans for more. No one else was present on set for the taping last November and even the camera operators were in a different room. Eric Dane Dies at 53: ‘Grey's Anatomy’, ‘Euphoria’ Actor Passes Away Following Battle With ALS.

“The guest needs to be totally safe to speak honestly and say whatever they want and know that they’re leaving something for people to experience with them not here," Falchuk said on Friday. Only a small number of people work on the production of the show afterward. “Very, very few people have seen it and very, very people even know whose done it,” explained Falchuk.

“Famous people don’t often get an opportunity to speak honestly about themselves and about what they think in the world,” said Falchuk who is married to Oscar winner Gwyneth Paltrow. “They have to be very protective, especially nowadays. They say things and it goes everywhere and it gets misinterpreted and they also want to keep working or keep you know doing what they do, so this is an opportunity for them not to have to be guarded.”

Dane's ALS Advocacy Lives on

After his ALS diagnosis, Dane became an advocate to raise awareness and money to fight the disease. After his death, the organization I AM ALS released clips of him recorded for an upcoming documentary.

“It’s a tough thing to respond to, it’s a tough thing to live with, yeah. But it’s really hard for the people around me too. And it’s almost like — in a weird way, it’s to some benefit, because I spend a lot of my time consoling others,” he said in a clip released Friday.

Filmmaker Chris Burke also captured Dane on a trip to Washington D.C. where he lobbied politicians for a bill that would help accelerate research, expand access to treatment and secure one billion dollars in federal funding for ALS patients.

“He understood that ALS is not just a diagnosis; it is a call to action for families, for answers, and for change,” the organization said in a statement after Dane's death.

Dane's Last Message to His Daughters

In the Netflix show, Dane also reflected on the lifelong impact of losing his father at age 7 and subsequent struggles with addiction to drugs and alcohol. He said he immediately knew he would marry Rebecca Gayheart when he met her and shared a memory of a family vacation to France where he spent a car ride speaking with a “spot on” French accent that made everyone laugh.

The most poignant part of the taping was at the end — when Falchuk left the room for Dane to look into the camera and deliver a final message which he dedicated to his daughters. Dane shared that his diagnosis with ALS taught him to be present. He also hoped the girls would “fall in love,” whether it be with a person or something that would make them want to wake up each morning.

“I hope you won't just listen to me. I hope you'll hear me,” he said.

Falchuk said this final message is something each guest has the opportunity to do. "People do all different kinds of stuff. Some people write it. Jane improvised hers. Eric wrote his," said Falchuk, who was visibly emotional at the idea of Dane's daughters watching his message.

“It’s hard to think about that," he said. “They’re grieving and he loved them so much. They loved him so much and they’re just a beautiful family. I don’t know. Maybe they’ll watch it. Maybe they’ll never watch it, whatever it may be.”

Falchuk and Dane had dinner prior to filming and they didn't know each other well, but a new friendship had developed from the experience. ”I’m grieving Eric a lot right now. It’s very hard. I was not expecting this to happen this soon. And I miss him," said Falchuk. "It’s hard when they die. It is hard.” The exchange seemed to also have an impact on Dane, who told Falchuk, “This is probably the most revealing and in-depth conversation I've had with just about anybody.”

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official YouTube Channel of Netflix). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 21, 2026 08:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).