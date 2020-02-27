HC Orders Fresh Probe into Boy''s Death

Kolkata, Feb 27 (PTI) Expressing displeasure at the failure of police to conduct a proper probe into the death of a 13-year old boy, the Calcutta High Court on Thursday directed the Howrah superintendent of police (rural) to get the matter investigated by an officer of the rank of DSP.

The boy, a resident of a children's home at Panchla in Howrah, died under mysterious circumstances in December 2019.

Local police, in its initial report, had said that the boy died of accidental drowning in a pond at the residential home.

The post mortem report, however, mentioned injuries to his body.

Justice Dipankar Dutta, who is also the chairman of West Bengal State Legal Aid Authority, had directed the police to conduct a probe and submit a report before his court.

Displeased at the report placed before him on Thursday, Justice Dutta directed the SP (rural) of Howrah district to get the matter investigated afresh by an officer of the rank of deputy superintendent of police.

Justice Dutta directed the SP (rural) to submit the investigation report within 60 days of this order.

