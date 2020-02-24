HC Seeks Govt Reply on Banning Entry of Live Animals, Birds into U'khand for Meat

Dehradun, Feb 24 (PTI) The Uttarakhand High Court gave a week's time to the state government on Monday to file a reply on a petition seeking a ban on the import of live animals and birds into the state for their meat as there were no slaughterhouses in the state.

The public interest litigation (PIL) petition has prayed for a ban on the import of live animals and birds for the purpose of meat in Uttarakhand as there are no slaughterhouses in the state.

Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan and Justice R C Khulbe heard the matter and gave the state time till next Monday for filing a reply, the petitioner's counsel, Karitikeya Hari Gupta, said.

The government had already admitted that there was no legal slaughterhouse in the state, he added.

"When there is no slaughterhouse in the state, why are live animals and birds being brought into the state for their meat meant for human consumption?," Gupta asked.

The high court had, in September 2018, banned slaughter of all animals in the open in Uttarakhand.

It had asked the authorities to ensure that all animals were slaughtered only in legal slaughterhouses.

