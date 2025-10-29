During a snow rescue operation in Nepal, an Altitude Air H125 helicopter crash-landed in Lobuche, near Mt Everest, after skidding on a snow-covered helipad early Wednesday morning, October 29. The chopper, piloted by Captain Vivek Khadka, was attempting to pick up trekkers stranded due to heavy snowfall triggered by Cyclone Montha. A dramatic video showed the helicopter losing balance and crashing into the snow. Fortunately, Captain Khadka escaped with minor injuries and was rescued shortly after the crash. According to Solukhumbu District Police Chief Manojit Kunwar, the helicopter sustained partial tail damage and remains at the site. Nepal Plane Accident: Helicopter Skids While Landing at Mount Lobuche Base Camp; Pilot Rescued Safely.

Nepal Helicopter Crashes During Snow Rescue Near Mt Everest

Another Pics – Nepal Helicopter Crash. pic.twitter.com/5PBshXbBBt — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) October 29, 2025

