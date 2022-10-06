London, Oct 6: Racism in England cricket reared its head with another old case coming to light now of a high-profile England star calling his county teammate "P***" multiple times between 2014-16, prompting England and Wales Cricket Board to start an investigation into the matter, a media report said. According to a report in the Daily Mail newspaper, the claims have been reported to the ECB and the report states their investigation 'started in the last three weeks and they are contacting witnesses'.IND vs SA: South Africa All-Rounder Dwaine Pretorious Ruled Out of ODIs Against India, T20 World Cup 2022 Due to Thump Injury

The player is alleged to have been 'reprimanded by a well-known senior player' after using the slur during a game of football in training, the report claimed. An ECB spokesman told the media: "We do not comment on who is or isn't the subject of ECB investigations in situations such as this." The report did not name the 'high-profile' player nor the victim of his racist behaviour. The latest allegations once again prove that the allegations made by Azeem Rafiq about the racist abuse he suffered during his time at Yorkshire were not related to one club or group of people and the problem is more deep-rooted.

The ECB have since Rafiq's allegations charged a number of individuals over their involvement in the scandal and a Cricket Discipline Commission hearing is set to begin later this month. An investigation into allegations of racism at Essex remains ongoing, with three former players reporting they had been victims of racist abuse during their time at Chelmsford, said a report in mirror.co.uk. Jahid Ahmed described Essex as "a white man's world where brown people were outsiders", while Maurice Chambers told the Cricketer that a fellow player had called him a "f***ing monkey" during his time at the club.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 06, 2022 07:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).