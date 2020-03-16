Hockey India Postpones All Junior, Sub-junior National Championships Due to COVID-19

New Delhi, Mar 16 (PTI) Hockey India on Monday postponed all its junior and sub-junior national championships, which were scheduled to start from April 10, in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, hoping to resume by the end of next month should the situation improve.

The decision was taken by the Hockey India Executive Board following growing concerns around COVID-19 situation in India, where more than 100 people have so far tested positive and two have died. The global death toll has crossed 6,000 and the number of infected is over 150,000.

"Keeping in mind the safety of the players, Hockey India has taken a decision to postpone the annual National Championships for Junior, Sub-Junior Men and Women categories," Hockey India President Mohd Mushtaque Ahmad said in a statement.

The tournaments suspended add up to eight

"Although we have announced the new dates for these National Championships, Hockey India will continue to monitor and evaluate the COVID-19 situation in India and we will be prepared for any scenario," he added.

He said the participating member units must use this period to continue to update the member portal with player details.

"Now that we have more time ahead of the start of the National Championships, I would urge all the participating Member Units to continue to update the Member's portal with player's registrations and use this time effectively," Ahmad said.

The new dates for various National Championships that have been postponed are as follows:

1. 10th Hockey India Junior Women National Championship 2020 (B Div) Ranchi, Jharkhand, India which was scheduled for (10 April to 20 April 2020) will now be held from April 29 to May 09 2020

2. 10th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship 2020 (B Div) Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India which was scheduled for (15 April to 26 April) will now be held from May 14 to May 21 2020

3. 10th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship 2020 (B Div) Hisar, Haryana, India which was scheduled for (13 April to 24 April) will now be held from May 03 to May 14 2020

4. 10th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship 2020 (A Div) Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India which was scheduled for (10 April to 17 April) will now be held from May 19 to May 30 2020

5. 10th Hockey India Junior Women National Championship 2020 (A Div) Ranchi, Jharkhand, India which was scheduled for (18 April to 28 April) will now be held from May 07 to May 17 2020

6. 10th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship 2020 (A Div) Hisar, Haryana, India which was scheduled for (22 April to 3 May) will now be held from May 12 to May 23 2020

7. 10th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship 2020 (B Div) Imphal, Manipur, India which was scheduled for (26 April to 3 May) will now be held from May 28 to June 04 2020

8. 10th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship 2020 (A Div) Imphal, Manipur, India which was scheduled for (7 May to 17 May) will now be held from June 03 to June 13 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)