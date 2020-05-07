Hockey India to Discuss Preparation Status of Men's, Women's Teams for Olympics

New Delhi [India], May 7 (ANI): Hockey India has said that a meeting has been called on May 13 to discuss a range of topics including the preparation status of the men's and women's teams for the next year's Tokyo Olympics. The special congress meeting will be chaired by Hockey India President Mohd Mushtaque Ahmad and Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president Narinder Dhruv Batra will also address the meeting.The 2020 Tokyo Olympics has been pushed back by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now, the Olympics will take place from July 23 to August 8 next year while the Paralympics Games will be held from August 24 to September 5, 2021.The status of the conduct of Hockey India National Championship 2020 and hockey activities amid the COVID-19 crisis will also be discussed in the meeting.The other agendas of the meeting are submissions of pending reports of State Championships, feedback on the IOA survey on the resumption of sport in India, consideration and adoption of CEO's Annual report, and approval of proposed amendments in the Hockey India Constitution (dated 30 November 2019). (ANI)

