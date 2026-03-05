Washington DC [US], March 5 (ANI): A new poll by Fox News shows that a majority of US voters disapprove of the job performance of US President Donald Trump, with economic concerns and the rising cost of living driving dissatisfaction with the administration and Washington more broadly.

According to the latest survey, 57 per cent of voters disapprove of Trump's overall job performance, while 43 per cent approve, numbers that have remained largely unchanged since surveys conducted in January and December.

The poll found that border security is the only issue where more voters approve than disapprove of the president's handling. About 52 per cent approve, and 48 per cent disapprove of Trump's approach to border security.

On most issues, however, voters gave the president negative ratings. His approval rating is 35 points underwater on the cost of living, with 32 per cent approving and 67 per cent disapproving. His handling of tariffs is 27 points underwater, while the economy and healthcare are each 23 points negative. Foreign policy ratings are 20 points negative, taxes 19 points negative, jobs 13 points negative, and immigration 6 points negative, according to the Fox News poll.

The survey also highlights deep political divisions. Among Democrats, 95 per cent disapprove of Trump's job performance, while 87 per cent of Republicans approve. Independent voters remain strongly critical, with 72 per cent disapproving of the president's performance and 78 per cent saying he is focused on the wrong issues.

Within the Republican Party, support varies significantly depending on identification with the MAGA movement. Among Republicans who identify with MAGA, approval of Trump rises to 98 per cent, compared with 63 per cent among non-MAGA Republicans.

The poll indicates that economic concerns are a major driver of voter frustration. Only 30 per cent of voters rate the US economy positively, down slightly from earlier in Trump's current term. More than twice as many voters say economic conditions are only fair or poor.

Many voters report continued pressure from rising prices. According to the survey, 81 per cent say grocery prices have increased over the past year, including 56 per cent who say they have increased significantly. Large numbers also report rising costs for utilities (79 per cent), healthcare (71 per cent), housing (65 per cent) and gasoline (51 per cent).

Only 22 per cent say inflation is completely or mostly under control, while the majority believe it remains a problem.

More than half of voters, 57 per cent, rate their personal financial situation negatively. Negative ratings are particularly high among independent voters, younger Americans, Black voters, women and households earning under USD 50,000, the survey found.

Reflecting those concerns, 50 per cent of voters identify the cost of living as the most important economic issue facing the country, far ahead of government spending (18 per cent), jobs (10 per cent), income inequality (9 per cent), tariffs (8 per cent) and taxes (4 per cent).

The survey also found widespread dissatisfaction with the federal government. Only 8 per cent of voters say they are enthusiastic about how the government is working, while 26 per cent say they are satisfied. Meanwhile, 33 per cent describe themselves as dissatisfied, and 32 per cent say they are angry with Washington, figures that the poll indicates are among the highest recorded.

Voters also expressed frustration with Congress. A record 70 per cent disapprove of the job congressional Democrats are doing, while 29 per cent approve, according to the survey.

Republican pollster Daron Shaw, who conducted the poll with Democratic pollster Chris Anderson, said rising political anger could shape upcoming elections. He noted that research suggests anger can be a powerful motivator for political participation and may partly explain strong Democratic performances in several recent special elections and early 2026 primaries.

On trade policy, 63 per cent of voters disapprove of Trump's handling of tariffs, while 56 per cent say they oppose tariffs in general, citing concerns about higher consumer prices, potential trade wars and reduced product availability. Supporters of tariffs say they help prevent unfair trade practices, protect American jobs and reduce the trade deficit.

Following a February 20 ruling by the Supreme Court of the United States limiting the administration's authority to impose tariffs, 62 per cent of voters said Trump was treated fairly by the court, including majorities of Democrats and independents and about half of Republicans.

At the same time, the Supreme Court's own approval ratings have declined, with 57 per cent of voters now disapproving of the court, an increase of seven points since last summer, according to the Fox News poll. (ANI)

