HP CM Announces Rs 500 Cr Relief for Poor, Rs 30 Cr for Construction Workers

Shimla, Mar 23 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday announced a Rs 500-crore relief package for the poor and the needy, and Rs 30 crore for construction workers who are likely to face financial troubles due the coronavirus outbreak.

About 1.5 lakh workers registered with the Building and Construction Workers Board will be provided Rs. 2000 as one-time relief, he added.

Besides this, ration including flour and rice for two months will be given to targeted public distribution system card holders, he added.

In the same way, Rs 160.2 crore as first quarter pension will be released to social security pension holders in the first week of April.

Elaborating, he said, Rs. 3000 as first quarter pension will be provided within a fortnight to about 5.34 lakh social security pension holders including about 1.25 lakh widows and disabled persons. PTI DJI

