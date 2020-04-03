IAF Airlifted Essential Supplies to Assam, UP, J&K, Ladakh in Last 2 Days: Defence Ministry

New Delhi, Apr 3 (PTI) Amid the 21-day lockdown imposed to combat coronavirus, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has airlifted essential medical supplies and commodities from its nodal points such as Delhi to states such as Assam and Uttar Pradesh and Union territories like Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, the Defence Ministry said on Friday.

"During the last two days, IAF airlifted essential medical supplies and commodities from nodal points to Guwahati, Dibrugarh and Mohanbari in north eastern region; Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, Bareilly and Agra in the central region; and the Union territories of J&K and Ladakh," the ministry said in a statement.

In addition, the IAF airlifted critical medical supplies to Male in Maldives under 'Operation Sanjeevani' on Thursday.

Maldives was facing a shortage of essential medical supplies as its connectivity with India was broken after the imposition of the lockdown.

"Quarantine facilities created at IAF bases across the country continue in a state of readiness," the ministry stated.

India is under a 21-day lockdown till April 14 to curb the spread of coronavirus. All domestic and international commercial passenger flights have been suspended for this period.

The ministry said that the Indian Navy continued to extend a helping hand to locals through distribution of food and essential supplies during the nationwide lockdown.

"On April 1, 2020, Headquarters, Goa Naval Area coordinated with the Councillor of Mangor Hill and distributed critical supplies to families of daily wagers, migrant labourers and low income families at Gandhinagar. Around 1000 kg of essential provisions were distributed to 200 families," the ministry noted.

Additionally, 600 kg of provisions were handed over to Milind Naik, Minister for Urban Development and Social Welfare, for distribution to families in need, the ministry noted.

Earlier this week, jawans of the Defence Security Corps (DSC) and personnel from INS Hansa had distributed food at several locations in Goa's Vasco, the ministry said.

Approximately 320 people were provided cooked food at Vasco Railway Station, Bogda and Ram Mandir at Goa, it added.

Till now, around 2,500 people have been infected and more than 60 people have died due to the novel coronavirus outbreak in India, according to the Union Health Ministry.

