IGNOU Defers June 2020 Term-end Exams

New Delhi [India], May 4 (ANI): The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) on Monday decided to postpone the June 2020 term-end examinations in the wake of the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19."The exams were originally scheduled to held from June 1, 2020. The new dates for exams will be decided later taking cognisance of the situation and the students will be informed at least 15 days in advance," said Prof Nageshwar Rao, IGNOU Vice-Chancellor.He said to provide sufficient time to learners, the dates of submission of assignments, exam form submission, and re-admission have already been extended by the university upto May 31, 2020, keeping in view the issues faced due to the continuous lockdown.Referring to students who have to submit project reports as part of the evaluation process in some subjects, Rao said the project submission process has also been made online for which guidelines will be issued by the University separately."In respect of the programmes requiring fieldwork and collection of primary data, exploration and analysis of secondary research data would be allowed in lieu of fieldwork," he added.On March 24, the Prime Minister had announced a 21-day lockdown as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19. The lockdown was since been extended twice. (ANI)

