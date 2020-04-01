IIT Delhi Postpones JEE-Advanced 2020 Due to COVID-19

New Delhi [India], April 1 (ANI): IIT Delhi, the organising institute for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE-Advanced) 2020 on Wednesday postponed the entrance examination that was scheduled to be held on May 17.It will be rescheduled after JEE (Main) 2020," IIT Delhi said in an official statement.Earlier in the day, Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal chaired a meeting through video conference with all 23 IITs Directors to review the preparedness of institutions in wake of COVID-19.The total number of novel coronavirus cases in India climbed to 1,637 on Wednesday, including 38 deaths, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

