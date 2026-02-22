Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 22 (ANI): In a significant development for the first time since Independence, the far-flung and hilly areas of Darhal Tehsil in Rajouri district are witnessing a new era of progress.

Once grappling with poor road connectivity, inadequate school infrastructure, and limited basic facilities, the region is now seeing improved road networks under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) and the construction of a new Girls Higher Secondary School building at the Darhal headquarters, marking a major step toward inclusive growth and better public services.

The region faced serious problems such as poor road connectivity, a lack of proper school buildings, and limited access to essential services. Residents had to struggle daily due to an underdeveloped infrastructure.

Residents have expressed their gratitude to the government for these developmental works. They say that earlier, the roads were in extremely poor condition, making travel very difficult. Many roads were either damaged or almost non-existent. Today, these roads are fully functional, and the quality of work is being appreciated by the public.

The construction of the Girls' Higher Secondary School building has especially benefited the students. Previously, due to the lack of adequate infrastructure, classes had to be combined, causing inconvenience and affecting the quality of education. Girls from economically weaker families faced additional hardships. With the new building in place, students now have access to a better and more supportive learning environment.

Mohammad Zahid, Principal in the school, told ANI, "Our Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, has given the slogan 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao'. This is an example of that vision, that even in such a far-flung area, we are being provided with a new school building."

Firoz Malik, Librarian in the same school, said, "I am a librarian in this school. The strength of the school is around 350 students, and earlier there were only 7-8 rooms here, which caused a lot of difficulty because the children had to sit in those same rooms, and office work and the staff room were also managed there. Now, with this new building that is being constructed, the school's problems will be resolved to a great extent."

The development of Darhal stands as an example that even remote and hilly regions can progress when proper attention and resources are provided. (ANI)

