IMCT Inspects Quarantine Centre, Sanjiban Hospital, Other Red Zones in Howrah

Howrah (West Bengal) [India], April 25 (ANI): The Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) inspected a quarantine centre, Sanjiban Hospital and other COVID-19 hotspots here on Friday.The IMCT visited Dumurjala Stadium, a quarantine centre and Sanjiban Hospital and various other red zones in the Howrah district for inspection, after which the team returned to Kolkata.According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in West Bengal is 514. Till now, 103 people have either been cured or discharged, while 15 deaths have been reported.The total number of positive coronavirus cases across the country rose to 23,452, including 17,915 active cases of the virus. So far, 4,813 patients have either been cured or discharged, while 723 deaths have been recorded in the country, as per data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

