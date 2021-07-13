Jaipur, Jul 13 (PTI) A man was arrested at the Jaipur International Airport with 1.4 kg gold worth Rs 68.93 lakh, a customs official said on Tuesday.

The accused, travelling from Dubai, had concealed the yellow metal inside a mixer-grinder motor. He had landed at the Jaipur airport on an Air India flight on Monday evening, the customs official said.

The accused has been arrested and is being interrogated for his links, the official added.

