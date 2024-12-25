Guwahati (Assam) [India], December 25 (ANI): A drug peddler has been arrested and 1.5 lakh YABA tablets with an estimated market value of Rs 45 crore were seized from his possession in Assam's Karimganj district, police said on Tuesday.

In a post on X, CM Sarma wrote, "Drugs worth Rs. 45 crore recovered in a source-backed anti-narcotics operation carried out by Sribhumi Police in Hathikhira area, a truck coming from a neighbouring state was intercepted leading to the recovery of 1.5 lakhs YABA tablets weighing over 16kgs."

"One person has been arrested in this regard and further investigation is on," he added.

Earlier, the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police, in collaboration with the Cachar district police, seized 60,000 Yaba tablets and 125 grams of heroin in a late-night operation on Saturday in Silchar.

The operation was conducted on Silcoori Road by a joint team led by STF Chief Dr Partha Sarathi Mahanta. The team apprehended Sahil Ahmed Laskar, a resident of Sonai in Cachar district, who was allegedly transporting the narcotics on a motorcycle.

"We apprehended Sahil Ahmed Laskar from Sonai of Cachar district, while he was transporting narcotics. We recovered and seized 60,000 Yaba tablets and 125 grams of heroin from his possession," said Dr Partha Sarathi Mahanta.

STF Chief Mahanta said that the market value of the seized drugs is "estimated at around Rs 20 crore." (ANI)

