Amaravati, July 2 (PTI): Ten more staffers in the Andhra Pradesh Secretariat tested positive for coronavirus, taking the total number of those affected there to 25 on Thursday.

In the AP Legislature, situated on the same premises, two employees tested positive for the virus, officials said.

Secretariat employees in departments like Animal Husbandry and Water Resources were found infected with coronavirus in the samples tested at the VRDL in Guntur.

Following this, the Special Chief Secretaries and Secretaries of the departments concerned asked their staff to go home as a precautionary measure, the sources said.

Most of the blocks in the Secretariat wore a deserted look as the COVID-19 scare hit once again.

Previously, 15 staffers in the Secretariat and two in the assembly complex tested positive for coronavirus.

