Kohima, Nov 24 (PTI) Nagaland on Wednesday reported 10 new COVID-19 cases, two more than the previous day, with the tally rising to 32,078, a health department official said.

Of the fresh cases, seven were detected in Dimapur, two in Mokokching and one in Kohima district, he said.

The death toll remained at 696 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported during the day, the official said.

At least six more patients were cured of the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 30,192.

The recovery rate among coronavirus-infected patients in the state now stands 94.12 per cent, he said.

Nagaland now has 130 active cases, while 1,060 people have migrated to other states.

Altogether, 4,08,229 samples have so far been tested for the infection, the official said.

State Immunisation Officer Ritu Thurr said 12,66,221 doses of COVID vaccines have been administered to 7,29,533 people till Tuesday.

