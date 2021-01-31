Noida (UP), Jan 30 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 10 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday that pushed the district's infection tally to 25,354, official data showed.

The active cases in the district rose to 52 from 47 the previous day, while the recovery rate reached 99.43 per cent, according to the data released by the UP health department.

Five more patients were also discharged the previous day, taking the total number of recoveries to 25,211, the fifth-highest in the state.

The death toll in Gautam Buddh Nagar stands at 91 with a mortality rate of 0.35 per cent, the data showed.

Meanwhile, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh came down to 5,682 from 5,918 on Friday while the overall recoveries reached 5,85,747. So far, 8,650 people have succumbed to the disease in the state, it said.

