Khunti, Jun 30 (PTI) Ten people have been arrested in connection with the murder of a traditional village head in Jharkhand's Khunti district on Monday, police said.

The traditional village head of Landup panchayat, identified as Balaram Munda, was shot and hacked to death in Kadetubid village on Saturday night, they said.

"Ten accused have been arrested in connection with the case. The accused had suspected that a large quantity of opium was present at the village head's house. When they could not find it in the house, they killed the Munda in a fit of rage," Khunti Superintendent of Police Manish Toppo said.

The SP said no involvement of Munda was found with opium smuggling or trade in the police investigation.

Toppo said three country-made pistols, two pistols, 14 live cartridges and 10 mobile phones were recovered from the possession of the 10 arrested people.

