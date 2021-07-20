Chandigarh, Jul 20 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday virtually inaugurated a 100-bed makeshift COVID-19 hospital at Talwandi Sabo in Bathinda district.

The chief minister thanked the HPCL-Mittal Energy Ltd (HMEL) team for supporting the state government in developing the facility to tackle future waves of the pandemic.

Singh described it as yet another example of Punjabis rising to every challenge.

No war since the Independence has led to such loss of lives as the pandemic, he pointed out, adding, "We have fought together but the war is still on and we have to be prepared for the third wave."

The chief minister recalled that at the time of his first election from Talwandi Sabo, the region was deserted, had minimal facilities, and pointed to the progress made since then, according to a government statement.

The fact that the facility came up in such short time was a remarkable achievement, he said.

The 100-bed makeshift hospital for Covid patients has been built at a cost of Rs 6.51 crore, with the help of HMEL refinery, Bathinda, under the guidelines of Central Building Research Institute, Roorkee.

The government of Punjab has provided Rs 4.51 crore for setting up this hospital out of the State Disaster Response Fund, and HMEL Refinery Phullo Khari has contributed Rs 2 crore from its CSR funds.

The HMEL refinery has also provided 2.6 acre land for the hospital.

The land is sufficient for extension up to 200 beds in the future, if needed.

HMEL CEO Prabh Das thanked all the agencies involved in the development of the makeshift premises, which is well connected with nearby towns like Rama, Talwandi Sabo and Bathinda city, and will be helpful for the rural population of Bathinda and Talwandi Sabo blocks.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)