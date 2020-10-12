Ramanathapuram (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 12 (ANI): The forest department officials on Monday released 100 kg Macrocephaly turtle into the sea in Ramanathapuram district.

The turtle was washed ashore by the sea range on Mandapam seashore.

The turtle was rescued alive and released into the sea with the help of the Wildlife Sanctuary and the forest ranger today, officials said. (ANI)

