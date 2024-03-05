New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) The Congress on Tuesday condemned the reported controversial remarks of A Raja, a senior leader of ally DMK, and asserted that one should exercise restraint while speaking.

Stoking a controversy, DMK MP Raja said that India has never been one nation but is a subcontinent, which is home to diverse practices and cultures, even as the BJP slammed him and alleged that it was a call for "Balkanisation" of the nation.

Also Read | Gurugram: Cafe Manager Held after 'Dry Ice' in Mouth Freshener Makes Five Vomit Blood.

In a purported video where he is seen addressing a party-organised meeting, Raja said, "India is not a (one) nation. Understand this well. India has never been one nation. One nation denotes one language, one tradition and one culture and only such characteristics make one nation."

He also reportedly made controversial remarks on Lord Ram that the BJP alleged amounted to humiliation of Hindu gods.

Also Read | India Aims 5-Fold Increase in Global Space Economy Share, Says Union Minister Jitendra Singh.

Supriya Shrinate, a Congress spokesperson, when asked about Raja's remarks, said, "I 100 per cent disagree with his remarks. From this platform, I condemn such a statement. I believe Ram belongs to everyone and is all encompassing."

"I believe that Ram, who was called Imam-e-Hind, is above communities, religions and castes. Ram is an ideal of living life. Ram is dignity, Ram is ethics, Ram is love. I completely condemn this statement, it could be his (Raja's) statement, I do not support it. I condemn it and I think people should exercise restraint while talking," she said at a press conference.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)