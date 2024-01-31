New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI): Nearly 200 Delhi police personnel went through CCTV footage from more than 1000 cameras to successfully apprehended the culprit who was involved in making pro-Khalistani graffiti in Delhi's Tilak Nagar area, said officials from the Delhi Police.

The apprehended accused had made graffiti saying "Delhi Banega Khalistan" (Delhi will become Khalistan).

As per the information received from the police officials, the apprehended accused has been identified as Jaswinder who is a resident of Dlehi's Tilak Nagar area and a cab driver by profession.

The accused has informed the police that he was used by a friend of his for the task and he was promised Rs 15000 for the same but he has not yet received the amount from his friend.

The apprehended accused has confessed to making the graffiti, taking a video of it and then washing off the graffiti.

The friend of the accused who contacted him for the task has been identified as Gagandeep.

In a similar incident in August last year, the Delhi Police Special Cell detained two persons from Punjab in connection with pro-Khalistan graffiti and slogans painted at more than five metro stations in Delhi on August 27, 2023.

The Delhi Police released CCTV footage in connection with pro-Khalistan graffiti and slogans painted at more than 5 metro stations in Delhi.

A case was registered after the walls of several metro stations across Delhi were found defaced with pro-Khalistan slogans ahead of the G20 Summit hosted in the national capital under India's presidency.

According to the Delhi Police official, the case was registered under Section 153 A, Section 505 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and the Defacement Act.

"We received information about slogans at Nangloi PS at 11 am. A case has been registered, and an investigation has been initiated. (Slogans) have been written at 4 metro stations. A case registered under sections 153 A, 505, and the Defacement Act," Commissioner of Police (Metro) G Ram Gopal Naik told ANI.

Section 153A criminalises and punishes making statements, speeches, or acts that have the effect of disturbing public tranquilly or law and order by promoting enmity or creating fear or alarm between classes of people on the basis of differences in religion, caste, language, or place of birth.

Section 505, on the other hand, criminalises making statements, reports, or rumours that encourage members of the armed forces or a police officer to refuse to perform their duty, encourage a person to commit offences against the state or disturb public tranquilly, and incite persons to disturb public tranquilly.

In pictures shared by Delhi Police, slogans were seen inscribed on the walls of Metro stations, reading "Delhi Banega Khalistan" and "Khalistan Zindabad". (ANI)

