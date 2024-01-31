Sangli, January 31: Veteran politician and ruling Shiv Sena MLA from Khanapur-Atpadi in Sangli Anil Kalajerao Babar passed away here on Wednesday following a brief illness, party officials said. He was 74 and had been admitted to a local hospital for treatment of pneumonia but did not recover.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde condoled the passing of Babar and has directed that his funeral should be performed with full state honours. As a mark of respect, the state cabinet meeting was cancelled and the CM, along with several cabinet ministers, shall be going to Sangli and pay their last respects to Babar. Surajit Datta Dies: BJP Tripura MLA Passes Away After Prolonged Illness at 69.

Babar started his political life aged 19 with the Congress, became a Sarpanch, then joined Sharad Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party with which he remained for over 15 years before joining the undivided Shiv Sena. He was elected as MLA from Sangli in 1990 (Independent) and 1999 (NCP) plus again on a Shiv Sena ticket in 2014 and 2019. Manvendra Singh Dies: Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA From Dadraul Passes Away in Delhi After Prolonged Liver Problem.

In 2019, he was extremely hopeful of getting a cabinet berth in the erstwhile Maha Vikas Aghadi government but was overlooked. Later, when the Shiv Sena split in June 2022, Babar joined the Shinde faction and remained a close loyalist of the CM till his demise on Wednesday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 31, 2024 12:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).